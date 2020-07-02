22 Killed In Lightning Strike In Bihar, Rs 4 Lakh Compensation Announced

As many as 22 people have died due to lightning in various parts of Bihar. (Representational)

As many as 22 people have died due to lightning in various parts of Bihar on Thursday, State Disaster Management Department said.

The casualties were reported from Patna, East Champaran, Samastipur, Sheohar, Katihar, Madhepura and Purnia, it said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the immediate family of those who lost their lives.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the 22 people who lost their lives in the state due to lightning today," the Bihar Chief Minister's Office said.

Last week, 92 people were killed due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes in Bihar.