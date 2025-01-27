Advertisement
21-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Hanging Inside Rented Room In UP: Cops

Police received information in the morning about the body of Jyoti Singh (21), a BSc Nursing student, found hanging in a rented room in Kesari Kunj Colony, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said.

21-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Hanging Inside Rented Room In UP: Cops
Officials said that no suicide note was found from the spot. (Representational)
Moradabad:

A 21-year-old nursing student was found hanging in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Monday, police said.

Officials said that no suicide note was found from the spot.

Police received information in the morning about the body of Jyoti Singh (21), a BSc Nursing student, found hanging in a rented room in Kesari Kunj Colony, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said.

A police team, accompanied by forensic experts, rushed to the spot and inspected the scene, he said She was a resident of Babni village of Deoria and her family was informed about the incident, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

