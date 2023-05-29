21 Tourists Rescued From Srinagar's Dal Lake By Police

Police on Monday rescued 21 tourists from the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Police on Monday rescued 21 tourists from the Dal Lake in Srinagar after they were stranded in the water body due to strong winds.

"River Police wing of Srinagar Police today safely rescued 21 tourists in different sorties by speed boats. The tourists were stranded in Shikaras inside Dal Lake, because of sudden change in weather and gusty winds," the police tweeted.

River Police wing of Srinagar Police today safely rescued 21 tourists in different sorties by speed Boats. The Tourists were stranded in Shikaras inside Dal Lake, because of sudden change in weather & gusty winds. Public is advised to avoid going inside Dal in inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/sHXFWzpckh — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) May 29, 2023

The police advised people to avoid going inside the lake during inclement weather.

Many parts of the the Kashmir, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains late in the afternoon.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather over the next three days in the Valley.

