21 Tax Officials, Accused Of Corruption, Made To Retire

The centre has compulsorily retired another 21 "corrupt" tax officers in the fifth tranche of its crackdown on those accused of corruption and other malpractices, finance ministry sources said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) -- the agency that oversees income and corporate tax collections -- compulsorily retired 21 Group B officers of the rank of Income Tax Officer under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest, due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps, they said.

Since June, this is the fifth round of sacking of corrupt tax officials. With this, 85 officers, including 64 high ranking tax officers, have been compulsorily retired. Of the high ranking officers, 12 were from the CBDT.

The last round of sacking was in September when 15 Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) -- the agency that overseas GST and import tax collections -- were compulsorily retired.

Sources said the officers retired in the latest round include three in the Mumbai office of the CBDT and two in adjoining Thane district. Other officers sacked were posted in Vishakapatnam, Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, Hazaribag in Bihar, Nagpur in Maharashtra, Rajkot in Gujarat, Jodhpur, Madhopur, and Bikaner in Rajasthan and Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said the action was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independecnce Day addressed where he had said some black sheep in the tax administration may have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers.

More than half of the officials retired were those who were were arrested by the CBI for allegedly receiving illegal gratification. One of them was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

One official allegedly had over Rs 20 lakh cash in his bank locker while a Thane officer had acquired immovable and movable assets worth over Rs 40 lakh in his and his wife's name, the sources said.

In June, the government had compulsorily retired 15 commissioner-level officials of CBIC on charges of corruption, collecting and giving bribes, smuggling and even criminal conspiracy.

Thereafter, the government had compulsorily retired 12 senior IRS officials from the Income Tax department over charges of corruption, sexual harassment, disproportionate assets under Rule 56(J) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules.

In August, the government compulsorily retired 22 CBIC officials.

The Rule 56(J) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 provides for periodical review of the performance of government servants with a view to ascertain whether they should be retained in service or retired in public interest.

