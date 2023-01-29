21 Parties Invited For Concluding Function Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, 9 To Skip: Sources

some are not attending due to security concerns, sources said.

12 like-minded opposition parties will attend the concluding function of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, sources said today. 21 parties were invited for the function, but some are not attending due to security concerns, they said.

Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and TDP are among the parties to skip the function

MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, Farooq Abdullah-led Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti's Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Shibu Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will attend the function in Srinagar.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also on Saturday joined brother Rahul Gandhi for the Yatra, that resumed from the Chersoo village in Awantipora after being cancelled on Friday due to an alleged security breach. People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also joined the yatra in Awantipora.

The local police have denied any security lapse during the yatra. The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the area Vijay Kumar on Saturday dismissed the allegations and said that there was no security lapse during the campaign.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the January 27 "security lapse" incident of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sought his personal intervention in ensuring adequate security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on January 30 at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination functions to be held on January 30," Mr Kharge said in his letter.

"I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on January 30 at Srinagar," the Congress president said in his letter to Amit Shah.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra started from the southern tip of the country on September 7 and ends on January 30 in Srinagar, after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories in around 145 days.