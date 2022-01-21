21 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog

On Thursday, 13 Delhi-bound trains were running late following a drop in visibility due to fog.

With a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital on Friday morning leading to poor visibility several Delhi-bound trains were delayed, informed the Northern Railway.

According to the Northern Railway, a total of 21 Delhi-bound trains including Puri New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Saharsa New Delhi Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Prayagraj New Delhi Express, Chennai New Delhi Express and Lucknow New Delhi Express are running late due to fog.

Earlier on Thursday, 13 Delhi-bound trains were running late following a drop in visibility due to fog.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.