21 Cybercriminals Arrested For Duping People Of Rs 125 Crore: Gurugram Police

Twenty-one cybercriminals were arrested for allegedly duping scores of people across the country. They are accused of defrauding people of Rs 125 crore, Gurugram cyber police said on Monday.

All the accused were arrested in November and December after reviewing data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cyber).

Police have recovered 16 mobiles and seven SIM cards from their possession.

They allegedly carried out the fraud by posing as fake officers of courier companies.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the ACP said.

