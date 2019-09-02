21 Arrested For Allegedly Killing Doctor Of Tea Estate In Assam

Deven Dutta was beaten to death by workers of a tea estate in Jorhat, Assam

Twenty-one people who were part of a 250-strong mob who thrashed to death a doctor of a tea estate in Assam have been arrested, the police said. The Indian Medical Association has called a strike, including withdrawal of emergency services, on Tuesday. The tea estate in Assam's Jorhat, 300 km from main city Guwahati, has been locked down for now by the management over safety concerns.

The 73-year-old doctor, Deven Dutta, died of injuries after he was thrashed by workers of the tea estate for allegedly being absent from duty. They blamed him for the death of a temporary worker.

"The garden doctor, 73-year-old Deven Dutta, was assaulted following the death of Somra Majhi, who was being treated at the estate's hospital," Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

Sukra Majhi, the 33-year-old worker, was taken to the hospital inside the estate by her relatives. She was taken to the hospital in a critical condition around noon on Saturday. But at that time, Mr Dutta was not at the hospital and the pharmacist was also on leave. The nurse on duty administered saline but the worker died.

When Mr Dutta arrived at 3:30 pm, angry workers thrashed him and locked him in a room in the hospital. The doctor had retired long ago and was serving on extension at the tea estate. He was the senior-most doctor in Jorhat.

Teok Tea Estate is a tea garden under Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd, an enterprise carved out of Tata Tea Ltd.

The West Bengal Doctors' Forum condemned the killing. "Dr Dutta was a 75-year-old physician who had involved himself in the service of his community even after retirement. The people he served thanked him by murdering him in front of police," it said in a statement.

The doctors' forum said that the community served by Dr Dutta "did not hesitate even once while beating him to extinction".

The forum's statement on the incident was particularly scathing. "It took paramilitary forces to evacuate an injured man... such is the strength of the mob in India. Such is the nature of gratitude and natural justice in India. Such is the state of security for medical practitioners in India. In glorious India, the mobs remain our future patients," it read, adding that doctors are "not appreciated in India any longer".

