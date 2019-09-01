Tea Garden Workers Beat Senior Doctor To Death In Assam's Jorhat

Dr Deben Dutta had retired long back and was serving on extension at the tea estate.

A senior doctor was attacked by workers of Teok Tea Estate in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday and later succumbed to his injuries at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

"The garden doctor, 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the estate's hospital," a statement by senior police officer Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

The workers had beaten up the 73-year-old resident doctor, Dr Deben Dutta, for allegedly being absent from duty and blamed him for the death of a temporary worker.

Relatives of 33-year-old Sukra Majhi, a temporary worker, took her to the hospital inside the estate in critical condition at about 12 noon on Saturday.

But at that time, Dr Dutta was not present in the hospital and the pharmacist was also on leave. The nurse on duty administered saline but Sukra Majhi died.

When Dr Dutta arrived at about 3.30 pm, enraged workers thrashed him and locked him in a room in the hospital.

Dr Dutta had retired long back and was serving on extension at the tea estate and is considered to be the senior-most doctor.

Senior police officer said the doctor was rescued by the magistrate and police. A magisterial enquiry has been ordered.

Teok Tea Estate is a tea garden under the Amalgamated Plantations Pvt. Ltd. (APPL), an enterprise carved out of erstwhile tata tea Ltd. It is located under Teok Revenue circle and falls under Teok Police Station, about 22 kms away from Jorhat town.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.