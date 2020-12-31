21,822 New Covid Cases In India, 1.02 Crore Total Cases, 1,48,738 Deaths

India added 21,822 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to 1.02, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of fresh infections is six per cent higher than Wednesday, when the country registered 20,549 fresh cases. In the 24-hour period, India, reported 299 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,48,738.

While there has been a dip in daily surge in infections in the last few months, 20 cases of new mutant strain - first reported in the UK in September - have triggered concerns of a fresh surge in the country's tally. Eight of these cases have been reported at a Delhi lab; seven have been reported at a Bengaluru lab.

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am to avoid large gathering during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain. According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2.