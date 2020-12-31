India's Covid Recovery Rate Crosses 96%, Among Highest In World: Centre

The Health Ministry said that the active cases have drastically declined to 2.57 lakh.

India has recorded 96.04 per cent COVID-19 recovery rate on Thursday, which is one of the highest globally, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total recovered coronavirus cases have crossed 98.6 lakhs (98,60,280), the Ministry added. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 96,02,624, it stated.

The Health Ministry said that the active cases have drastically declined to 2.57 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 2,57,656 and now comprise merely 2.51per cent of the total cases, they added.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues, the Health Ministry said in a release.

A total number of 21,822 new confirmed cases recorded in the last 24 hours in the country whereas 26,139 new recoveries were registered in the same period, the release stated. It has led to a net decline of 4,616 cases from the total active caseload, it said.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,707 newly recovered cases, and a total number of 4,913 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,588 in Chhattisgarh till date, the Health Ministry reported.

The consortium of 10 government labs example Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has so far found a total of 25 cases of mutant Coronavirus from the United Kingdom after genome sequencing, Health Ministry added.

"Four new cases were found by National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and one new case was sequenced in Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi. All 25 persons are in physical isolation in health facilities," the Ministry said.