Vishnupad, Mahabodhi Temple Corridors To Be Developed: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, outlining the 2024 Union Budget, announced today that the government has dedicated funds for the development of the Vishnupad Temple Corridor and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor in Bihar.

The Vishnupad Temple, an ancient Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is located on the banks of the Phalgu River in Gaya while the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in Bodh Gaya.

Ms Sitharaman also announced the allocation of Rs 2.66 lakh crore dedicated to rural development. This allocation will fund various projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life in rural areas, addressing critical needs in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The Finance Minister said that 3 crore additional houses will be constructed under PM Awas Yojana in both rural and urban areas.