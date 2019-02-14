Devendra Fadnavis Cuts Short Vidarbha Tour To Meet Uddhav Thackeray

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Devendra Fadnavis, who was on Vidarbha tour, cancelled some of his programmes scheduled for Thursday evening and rushed back to Mumbai to meet Uddhav Thackeray after the Sena chief indicated that he would like to meet, sources said.

All India | | Updated: February 14, 2019 23:29 IST
Devendra Fadnavis met Uddhav Thackeray at 'Matoshri', the Thackeray family residence (File Photo)


Mumbai: 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who returned to Mumbai leaving his Vidarbha tour halfway through, rushed to the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Thursday evening.

He was accompanied by BJP leader and state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, party sources said.

Senior Sena leader and state industries minister Subhash Desai was also present as Mr Fadnavis met Mr Thackeray at 'Matoshri', the Thackeray family's residence in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

Mr Fadnavis, who was on Vidarbha tour, cancelled some of his programmes scheduled for Thursday evening and rushed back to Mumbai to meet Mr Thackeray after the Sena chief indicated that he would like to meet, sources said.

The meeting was in progress late Thursday night.

The Sena has been regularly hitting out at its ally BJP on various issues over the last few years.

While the BJP has indicated that it would like to form alliance with it for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Sena has been giving mixed signals.

