2002 Godhra Riots: Court Gives Convict Yakub Pataliya Life Sentence

A Special SIT court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to convict Yakkub Pataliya in connection with 2002 Godhra train carnage incident.

In August last year, the court had convicted two people and acquitted three others in the case in which 58 people lost their lives.

Special judge HC Vora convicted Farukh Bhana and Imran alias Sheru Batik, and acquitted Hussain Suleman Mohan, Kasam Bhamedi and Faruk Dhantiya.

The five accused, who were arrested by different investigation agencies between 2015-2016, were put on trial at the special court, set up at the Sabarmati Central Jail.

Around 58 people lost their lives when some coaches of Sabarmati Express were torched at the Godhra Railway Station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The incident had triggered large scale riots in Gujarat.

