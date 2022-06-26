20-Year-Old UP Boy Kills Grandparents Over Liquor Money: Police

According to police, the accused killed the elderly couple on June 22.

A 20-year-old youth here in a village allegedly killed his grandparents in an argument over money to buy liquor and hid their bodies in two separate rooms, police said on Sunday.

Himesh, the accused, lived with his grandparents in Delhi and is reportedly addicted to alcohol, they said.

According to police, the accused killed the elderly couple on June 22 in Damri village in Budaun in Uttar Pradesh where they had come to attend a wedding.

Police said they have recovered the partially decomposed bodies of the husband and wife and have sent them for post mortem examination.

"The partially decomposed bodies of Premshankar (65) and Bhawan Devi (60) were found inside the locked houses of their sons in Damri village under Faizganj Police Station limits. The sons and the elderly couple lived in Delhi," Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddhartha Verma told PTI.

According to a complaint lodged by one of the sons of the couple who lives in the village, his parents had come to the village with their grandson, Himesh, to attend a wedding.

"Himesh is an alcoholic and used to fight with his family members for money to buy liquor. It has been alleged in the complaint that Himesh killed his grandparents following an argument over money to buy alcohol on June 22," said the officer.

After dumping the bodies in the two separate houses, the accused fled from the village, he said.

Police have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and initiated investigation, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)