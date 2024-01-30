20-Year-Old Kills Friend Over 'Unnatural' Sex Demand, Arrested: Delhi Cops

The victim was identified as Pramod Kumar Shukla, a resident of UP, cops said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old boy killed his friend after he was allegedly forced to have unnatural sex, Delhi police said.

DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena said on Monday, "On January 19, a PCR call was received at Kashmere Gate police station. The caller stated that a body was lying in an isolated place in DDA Park, Mori Gate, and his face was crushed. The police found that an unknown body was lying unconscious in an isolated place in DDA Park, Mori Gate, Delhi, with blood on his mouth and a cut mark above his eye and blood was scattered around the body."

The crime team of North District and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to the spot, and the crime scene was inspected by both teams.

"After spot inspection, body was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctor. Thereafter, the body was shifted and preserved at Mortuary 'Subzi Mandi'. Accordingly, a case u/s 302 IPC was registered at PS Kashmere Gate, and the investigation was taken up to trace the culprit," DCP Meena added.

During the investigation, the team analysed more than 50 CCTV cameras near Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate of Kashmere Gate PS, but no clue was found.

Local intelligence was deployed to identify the victim, and inquiry was conducted with over 100 people.

The victim was identified as Pramod Kumar Shukla, a resident of Village Rudurpura, District Jalon, Uttar Pradesh. He was working at Khoya Mandi in the shop of Rakesh Tomar and was residing in Rain Basera, situated at Mori Gate near Khoya Mandi, DCP Meena added.

The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of the mobile phone of the victim was obtained, and the IMEI search report was analysed.

During detailed analysis, it was found that one mobile number, which was occasionally used, pertained to Rajesh, a resident of Ghosai Chausa, Madhepura, Bihar.

During the investigation, one person came forward and stated that the victim was last seen with Rajesh. It was also established that the victim Pramod Kumar Shukla and Rajesh were friends and lived together in Rain Basera, situated near Khoya Mandi at Mori Gate, Delhi.

It was also revealed that the fight took place between Rajesh and the victim Pramod Kumar Shukla on January 17 at DDA Park, Mori Gate, Delhi. After that, efforts were made to trace Rajesh to verify the facts and it was revealed that Rajesh had left the area on January 17 and gone to an unknown place.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the mobile number of Rajesh was obtained, and after a detailed analysis of CDR and the location of said mobile number, he was apprehended from Patna, Bihar, on January 26 and thereafter, he was brought to Kashmere Gate police station and interrogated.

During interrogation, the accused, Rajesh Kumar, confessed that the victim Pramod Kumar Shukla was his friend and used to pressure him to have unnatural sex with him, which forced him to his murder.

On January 17, he along with the victim was drinking beer at an isolated place in DDA Park, behind Khoya Mandi. The victim Shukla started pressuring him to have unnatural sex with him. No other person was present in DDA Park, said police, adding that when he denied having unnatural sex, a fight took place between him and the vPramod Kumar Shukla and he murdered Shukla, the DCP said.

After murdering him, he took out Rs 18,500 and his keypad mobile from his pocket. He sold out the victim's mobile phone for Rs 400 at Old Delhi Railway Station. After that, he went to Amritsar, Punjab, via train to evade arrest. After reaching Amritsar, Punjab, he purchased a mobile phone for Rs 10,000 from the money robbed from Shukla. The same amount, along with the Cash Memo slip of the mobile phone, has been recovered from the dealer of the mobile phone.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar has been arrested in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)