20-Year-Old Developer From Indore Asmi Jain Wins Apple Swift Student Challenge

Ms Jain is currently a student at Medi-Caps University in Indore.

20-year-old Asmi Jain from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is among the three winners of Apple's Swift Student Challenge this year.

Ahead of its annual developer conference WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference), Apple issued a challenge to students across the globe to create an original app playground using the Swift coding language. On Tuesday, the company announced that among the top three winners this year is a 20-year-old developer from Indore, Asmi Jain who used her coding skills to solve problems in the healthcare sector.

As per a press release, Ms Jain is currently a student at Medi-Caps University in Indore. She thought of making the playground healthcare app after her friend's uncle had to undergo brain surgery but as a result, was left with eye misalignment and facial paralysis.

She, therefore, designed her winning playground to track a user's eye movements as they try to follow a ball moving around the screen. Apple explained that the playground's purpose is to help strengthen the eye muscles.

As per the press note, Ms Jain now hopes that her app playground can be used by people with a variety of eye conditions and injuries.

"It was important for me to create an app playground that could positively impact the lives of people like him," she said. "My next goal is to get feedback and make sure it's effective and user-friendly, and then release it on the App Store. Ultimately, I want to expand it so that it helps strengthen all of the muscles in the face, and I hope it can one day serve as a therapy tool that people like my friend's uncle can use at their own pace," she added.

Also Read | Jordan Crown Prince Weds Saudi Architect In Lavish Ceremony

Further, the 20-year-old stated that her inspiration for coding comes from the idea of solving problems in the healthcare sector. Recently, she and a few other students even created a forum at her university so that their classmates had a support system for working through tough coding problems.

"When you feel as though you're part of something bigger, it motivates you and drives you to do better," she said, adding, "Coding lets me create things that help my friends and my community. And it gives me a sense of independence that is very empowering".

Notably, along with Ms Jain, other winners are 21-year-old Yemi Agesin from the United States and 25-year-old Marta Michelle Caliendo. Now, when WWDC23 kicks off next week on June 5, the challenge winners will be among those attending virtually and in person to see the keynote, events, labs, and activities available this year to the global Apple developer community, the company announced in a press release.

