20-Year-Old Arrested In Maharashtra For Allegedly Raping Mother: Police

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Wednesday for allegedly raping his mother on multiple occasions over the last three months, the police said.

The Cidco Police made the arrest following a complaint by the woman early on Wednesday.

According to the police, the father of the accused had died around seven years back and his mother worked at a hospital.

"The accused is a heavy drinker. He has two sisters and a brother. He would always demand money from his mother to drink liquor. He would even beat her up if she refused to give money," an official said.

As per the complaint, he sexually assaulted his mother on multiple occasions in the last three months.

"He even threatened to kill her if she told about it to anyone. Tired of the sexual harassment, the woman approached the Cidco police station early on Wednesday morning and lodged the complaint," the official added.

After his arrest, the accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him to police custody.