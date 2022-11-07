20 Injured After State Transport Buses Collide In Maharashtra's Palghar

Videos of the buses after the collision show the front of both vehicles bashed in.

At least 20 passengers travelling in two state transport buses were injured when the vehicles collided Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday morning. All the injured were sent home after treatment, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am on Monday near Bharset Met. The two buses were going from Nashik to Silvasa and Silvasa to Jalgaon respectively.

Videos of the buses after the collision show the front of both vehicles bashed in with the driver's cabin crushed. According to the police, the collision happened after one of the drivers failed to navigate a blind turn, and ended up driving into an oncoming bus.

The driver of one of the buses sustained severe injuries on his leg.

"Around 20 passengers were injured in this incident, and they were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment," the police said.

The buses belong to Maharashtra state transport, they added.