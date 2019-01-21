20 CBI Officers Transferred By Interim CBI Director Nageswara Rao

Interim CBI director Nageswara Rao has transferred 20 officers

In a major reshuffle, interim CBI director Nageswara Rao has transferred 20 officers, including the investigation officer of the 2G scam case, Vivek Priyadarshi. Mr Priyadarshi, posted in the anti-corruption branch in Delhi, has been transferred to Chandigarh.

The transfer order, however, states that all the officers who have been directed to supervise, investigate or enquire into any case or matter by a court, shall continue to do.

A Saravanan, who was probing the anti-Sterlite protests firing case in Tamil Nadu in which 13 people were killed, has been shifted to the banking, securities and frauds branch in Mumbai, which is handling the cases of loan default against diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, among others, the order said. He will continue to investigate anti-Sterlite protests case, it said.

Prem Gautam, posted in the special unit of the CBI which does internal snooping on officers as a vigilance measure, has been relieved from the position. He will continue to probe economic offences and will also handle additional charge of the deputy director (personnel), it said.

Mr Gautam will be replaced by Ram Gopal, who has been transferred from the special crime branch in Chandigarh.

Mr Rao's appointment as interim director has been challenged by activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the Supreme Court, which is likely to hear the matter on January 24.