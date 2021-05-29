20,000 MT Oxygen Shipped Across India Via Oxygen Express Trains: Minister

Tracks are kept open so that Oxygen Expresses keep zipping through (File)

A milestone of 20,000 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been delivered across the country by the Indian Railways' Oxygen Express during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

A total of 300 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far, he said.

Oxygen Express trains have crossed the milestone of providing 20,000 MT of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients across India



So far, 300 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey in service to the Nation.

The Minister tweeted, "#OxygenExpress trains have crossed the milestone of providing 20,000 MT of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients across. So far, 300 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey in service to the Nation".

The states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam have been the key beneficiaries of these Oxygen Expresses.

In order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, the average speed of these critical freight trains is way above 55, in most cases over long distances on high priority Green Corridors.

Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections. Tracks are kept open and high alertness is maintained to ensure that Oxygen Expresses keep zipping through.

