Video: 2 Women, 5-Year-Old Injured After E-Rickshaw Topples On Them In UP

It was a normal day for a woman and her 5-year-old daughter when they visited a general store at a market in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Tuesday. The scene, however, shifted quickly as they met with a freak accident.

The mother, daughter and another woman were seen standing in front of the shop in a CCTV clip. One of the women, in a maroon saree, casually turns and seemingly notices an approaching rickshaw, unaware of the fate awaiting them just seconds away. The e-rickshaw, with rebars on its roof, topples over them, seriously injuring all three.

Passersby were seen rushing to rescue those trapped under the vehicle. A few men were seen lifting up the vehicle. The incident happened around 1 pm in Jalaun district's Orai Kotwali area.

The women and the child are receiving treatment at a hospital. All of them are said to be in critical condition.

(With inputs from Mayank Gupta)