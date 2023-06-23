2 UP Students Make Yoga Day Reel Atop Moving Goods Train, Land In Jail

The students have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force.

Two college students, who were seen posing for a social media reel while standing atop a moving goods train in Greater Noida on International Yoga Day, have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force, officials said on Friday.

The video showed the two bare-chested men, aged 19 and 22, flexing their muscles as the train crossed a water body.

The duo, natives of Jarcha in Greater Noida, were held on Thursday after the video clip went viral on social media.

"Police took immediate cognisance of the video in which two youths are seen performing stunts on the goods train. Both of them have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force," a police spokesperson said.

An official of the local Jarcha police station said the accused are college students. "They told police that the video was made by them on June 21, which was International Yoga Day, as they wanted to become popular on social media," the official told PTI.



