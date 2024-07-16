2 Tiger Cubs Rescued After Train Accident In Madhya Pradesh

The injured cubs were transferred to Bhopal for treatment using a single bogie train.

Two tiger cubs injured by a train on the Midghat railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Budhni were successfully rescued by forest department officials. The incident occurred near pillar number 800/18 around noon on Monday and resulted in the death of an adult male tiger.

The rescue operation initially faced a major pushback when a tigress appeared near the injured cubs late in the evening during the treatment process. Her presence posed a significant risk to the team of doctors who arrived from Bhopal to treat the injured cubs.

The alarming presence of the tigress forced the forest department team to retreat. The tigress remained with her cubs throughout the night, adding emotional depth to the already tense situation.

Once the issue was resolved, the injured cubs were transferred to Bhopal for treatment using a single bogie train, specially arranged to transport them swiftly and safely.

The rescue mission was led by Sehore Collector Praveen Singh Adhayach and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Magan Singh Dawar, who personally accompanied the injured cubs to the capital Bhopal.

Upon arrival in Bhopal, the cubs were immediately transferred to a rescue vehicle and taken to Van Vihar, where they are currently receiving intensive medical treatment.

The condition of the cubs is said to be critical, and veterinary experts are doing everything possible to ensure their recovery.