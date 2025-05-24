Tripura Zoo Witnesses Birth Of 3 Tiger Cubs For First Time In 53-Year History

In a landmark moment for wildlife conservation in Tripura, the Sepahijala Zoo and Wildlife Sanctuary has witnessed the birth of three tiger cubs-marking the first time in its 53-year history that such an event has occurred.

"Exciting news…Future kings and queens of the forest arrive in Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary. A tigress in Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary has given birth to three adorable cubs. Let's give a warm welcome to these little bundles of joy and wish them a safe and thriving life in the wild,” said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in a post on social media platform X.

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma visited the zoo on Friday to welcome the cubs and review their condition. As part of precautionary measures, the male tiger has been relocated to a separate enclosure.

Zoo officials have also installed multiple CCTV cameras to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the tigress and her cubs. Access to the enclosure has been restricted to avoid disturbances.

Director of Sepahijala Zoo, Biswajit Das, revealed that that the tiger pair, brought from West Bengal last year under an animal exchange programme, have adapted well to the zoo.