2 Tiger Cubs Found Dead Near Cave In Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Reserve

Two tiger cubs were found dead near a cave in Tala area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official said.

A patrolling party had found one of them unresponsive late Friday night and an overnight vigil was mounted, said the reserve's field director Vincent Raheem.

Pug marks of a tigress were found in the vicinity which suggests the feline was around its offspring, he said, adding that the carcasses were disposed of as per wildlife rules.

