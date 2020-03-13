2 Test Positive For Coronavirus In J&K, Over 1,400 Under Home Quarantine

Total 81 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said 159 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period and, so far, only two cases have been tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily media bulletin on COVID-19, 1,743 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance while 1,485 persons are under home quarantine.

The bulletin said 85 samples have been sent for testing, of which 77 have tested negative and only two cases have tested positive so far. Reports of six other cases are awaited.

As per the latest travel advisory issued by the Central government, all travellers having travel history to coronavirus-affected countries are advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival.

A home quarantined person has been advised to stay in a well-ventilated single room preferably with an attached/separate toilet. Besides the patient must stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with co-morbidities within the household, the advisory said.

Home quarantined persons should also restrict his/her movement within the house and under no circumstances attend any social/religious gatherings such as weddings and condolences.

"Follow public health measures as per guidelines issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare as these are for the benefit of people in general," the advisory read.

The government has once again urged all social, religious and political organizations to avoid large gatherings. The general public is strongly advised to avoid going to gymnasiums and swimming pools.

"There is no need to panic. The public is advised to maintain social distancing; avoid unnecessary travel and use public transport; and also take basic precautions including personal hygiene," said the government advisory.

Anyone with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing has been urged to seek medical care at the earliest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)