2 Terrorists Dead, 2 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

Two terrorists were killed and two army personnel got injured today as an encounter between terrorists and security forces continued for the second day in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

The encounter began on Thursday at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir. After the night's lull, a fresh exchange of firing took place on Friday morning, they said.

Two army personnel injured in the encounter have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

A civilian was also injured near the site of the encounter on Thursday.

The operation to flush out the terrorists from the area is underway , they added.



