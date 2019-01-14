2 Terrorists, Including Juvenile, Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The terrorists were planning to expand their network in Delhi and nearby areas, police said.

Two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen, including a juvenile, were arrested from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, the Delhi police said on Sunday. One of the terrorists was identified as Kifayatullah Bukhari, a resident of Now Pora Bara in Shopian. The two were arrested at a special blockade set up in Shopian during a joint operation by the Delhi and the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday. A pistol along with five bullets was found with them, a Delhi police officer said.

The police said they were tracking modules inspired by the ISIS group as well as Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists who have been procuring weapons from north India. The terrorists were planning to expand their network in the national capital and nearby areas, the police said.

In September, the police arrested two Jammu and Kashmir based ISIS-linked terrorists from the Red Fort and recovered arms and ammunition. In November, three HM terrorists were arrested in Srinagar with grenades and weapons.

"This year, a specific input was received regarding movement of HM militants in NCR for procuring sophisticated small weapons. It has been learnt that small weapons are difficult to arrange in J&K and the HM militants are procuring the same from NCR," senior officer of the Delhi police special cell PS Kushwah said.

The police recently got information that a terrorist has arranged sophisticated weapons and will join the HM, Mr Kushwah said.

Later, the information was shared with the police in Shopian district. A trap was laid and the two terrorists were arrested, the officer added.

The terrorists were in contact with Naved Mustaq, 30, an ex-constable of the Jammu and Kashmir police, also known as Naveed Babu, Mr Kushwah said. Mustaq joined the state police in 2012 and was serving as a constable before joining the terrorist group. He left the force with four weapons in 2017.

An underground hideout suspected to be of Mustaq, which can accommodate four-five terrorists at a time, was also identified, the police officer said.