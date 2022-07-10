2 Tamil Nadu Residents Kidnapped From Delhi Rescued: Police

An FIR was registered in this regard at the Thadikombu police station in Dindigul on July 8.

The Haryana Police on Saturday said it has rescued two men hailing from Tamil Nadu, who were kidnapped, and arrested five people in connection with the incident.

In a joint operation with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, a team of the Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) rescued Vilvapathy (56) and Vinoth Kumar (28) from the national capital.

While Mr Vilvapathy is the managing director of Shri Jaikrishna Textiles in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, Mr Vinoth works as the accounts manager in the company.

The STF, in an official release issued here, said it has arrested Asif Hussain and Mohammad Karim, both residents of West Bengal, and K Jirvani Babu, Mohammad Azad and Sonu, residents of Delhi, in connection with the incident.

The accused lured the duo on the pretext of giving them a huge delivery contract of yarn and asked them to bring samples of their raw material.

When the two businessmen came to meet the accused, they were kidnapped by the latter, who took them to a residential flat in Delhi, the police said.

The accused also made ransom calls to the families of the two men, demanding Rs 50 lakh in cash. They threatened to kill them if the money was not paid.

An FIR was registered in this regard at the Thadikombu police station in Dindigul on July 8. After getting information about the abduction of Mr Vilvapathy and Mr Vinoth from the Tamil Nadu Police on July 8, the Haryana Police launched a search operation. It traced the kidnappers and rescued the two businessmen from Delhi's Vishnu Garden.

