Returning For Diwali, Hundreds Stranded In Italy As Air India Cancels Flight

Hundreds of passengers returning to India from Italy for Diwali were in for a rude shock on Friday when they were told their Air India flight had been cancelled and they would be booked on flights only on the day of the festival or after that.

Air India said flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi was cancelled because of a technical issue.

"Flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on 17 October 2025 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight, prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew," an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline said all passengers have been provided hotel accommodations but it had to be arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport for some.

"Passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights on or after October 20, 2025, based on seat availability with Air India and other airlines," the spokesperson said. Monday, October 20, is Diwali.

The airline said one passenger, whose Schengen visa is expiring on Monday, has been rebooked on another airline's flight on Sunday.

"Air India continues to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew," the spokesperson said.