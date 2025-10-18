JNU Students Clash With Cops During Protest Match, 28 Detained

Dismissing claims by Left-affiliated student groups from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that they were assaulted on Saturday, the Delhi Police has said 28 students were detained while marching to gherao the Vasant Kunj police station in South Delhi.

Upset at action not being taken against members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) who allegedly assaulted some students associated with them, the groups took out a march towards the police station.

The students said they were beaten up by the police at the JNU West Gate. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel, however, said 70-80 students left the campus at 6 pm to gherao the police station and, when attempts were made to stop them by erecting barricades, clashed with police personnel.

Six personnel were injured in the clash and 28 students were detained, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President Nitish Kumar, Vice President Manisha, and General Secretary Munteha Fatima.

The clashes with the police followed violence during a general body meeting (GBM) of the School of Social Sciences on Friday. While the Left-affiliated groups claimed ABVP members grabbed a woman student by the throat and thrashed several others, the ABVP alleged Left-wing students attacked a woman student and then beat up some others.

"Leftist students began spreading false stories, tearing their shirts, and staging drama to portray themselves as victims," an ABVP statement said.

JNUSU elections are expected to be held next month.

(With inputs from PTI)