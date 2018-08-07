On Camera, House Collapses Into Flooded Canal Minutes After Evacuation

The house was evacuated minutes before it collapsed

In a shocking incident, a 2-storey house in Bengal collapsed into a flooded canal within minutes after it was evacuated. There were a number of residents in the house who were taken to safety right before the horrifying incident.



The incident happened in the Junbedia area of Bankura district and a video of the collapse made its way into social media. The reason behind the sudden collapse is said to be dampening of the house due to heavy rainfall and also the presence of a flooded canal next to the building may have weakened it further.



No casualties have been reported in the incident.



In May, about 200 houses collapsed in a storm in Nadia district. Last month, a house collapsed in central Kolkata that killed one. The collapse was also followed by rain. Kolkata and other parts of Bengal have many old buildings that are on the verge of collapse. Some of them are in a dilapidated state that poses a threat to people around the area. Many buildings in the capital of the state have signs that warn of unmaintained buildings and possible collapse.