Seven persons were injured in house collapse or by uprooted trees (Representational)

Seven persons were injured and about 200 houses were collapsed in a storm in Nadia district on Sunday, District Magistrate Sumit Gupta said.The storm with a speed of about 90 to 100 km per hour lashed places such as Ranaghat, Hanskhali and Krishnagar. Seven persons were injured in house collapse or by uprooted trees, Mr Gupta said.District administration sources said while 200 houses collapsed, 300 were partially damaged.