2 Security Personnel Killed In Encounter With Maoists In Jharkhand's Chatra

Representational Image

Two security personnel were killed following a gunfight between Maoists and police in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place at Bairio forest between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas, around 200km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the official added.

A police officer said, "Two security personnel have been killed in the incident. More details are awaited."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)