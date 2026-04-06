2 Scorpio SUVs Ram Each Other In Gurugram, Road Rage Video Goes Viral

A dramatic case of road rage unfolded on a Gurugram street when two Scorpio SUVs were caught on camera violently ramming into each other after a heated argument, leaving bystanders scrambling to safety.

The incident took place in the Dhanwapur area, where drivers of two black Scorpio vehicles reportedly got into a heated argument before the situation escalated.

A video of the incident, which is now going viral on social media, shows one Scorpio ramming into the other at high speed, with dust rising in the air. Moments later, a man is seen stepping out and chasing the other vehicle with a stone before the second SUV speeds away.

Gurugram: Two Scorpios Ram Each Other After Argument, Video Goes Viral pic.twitter.com/E7sn117gh3 — NDTV (@ndtv) April 6, 2026

Eyewitnesses said both drivers began crashing into each other's vehicles repeatedly, creating chaos on the road and performing dangerous manoeuvres without regard for traffic.

Passersby were forced to move away quickly to avoid being hit.

The cause of the altercation remains unclear.