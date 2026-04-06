"Give It Up Or Go To Jail": Trump Vows To Find F-15 "Leak", Threatens Media

The second F-15 airman had been missing for hours. Iran, according to President Donald Trump, had no idea. Then a "mole" leaked the information to the media, and a hunt began.

"They Didn't Know There Was Somebody Missing"

Speaking in the White House briefing room on Monday, Trump said a media report revealing that US forces had rescued one F-15 crew member but were still searching for a second had complicated the rescue operation by alerting Iran.

"We're looking very hard to find that leaker. They basically said that we have one, and there's somebody missing. Well, [Iran] didn't know there was somebody missing until this leaker gave the information," Trump said.

Trump said the disclosure forced the US military into a far more difficult position. "It became a much more difficult operation because a leaker leaked that we have one, we've rescued one, but there's another one out there that we're trying to get," he said.

Also read: "Entire Iran Can Be Taken Out In One Night": Trump's Warning Before Deadline

"Give It Up Or Go to Jail"

Trump said US authorities would go directly to the media organisation that published the story and demand the identity of the source, warning of prosecution if they refused. It was not immediately clear which media outlet Trump was talking about.

"We think we'll be able to find it out, because we're going to go to the media company that released it, and we're going to say, 'national security, give it up or go to jail,'" he said.

Iran Issued A Bounty After The Story Broke

Trump said after the report was published, Iran put out a public notice offering a reward for the capture of the missing pilot, which further complicated the search and rescue effort.

"The country, Iran, put out a major notice... offering a very big award for anybody that captures the pilot," Trump said.

"We have to find that leaker, because that's a sick person. Probably didn't realise the extent of how bad it was. I can't imagine that the person did, but we're going to find out. It's national security, and the person who did the story will go to jail if he doesn't say," Trump said.

Inside The US Military's Daring Rescue Op

The F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over southwestern Iran on Friday, the first confirmed loss of a US combat aircraft inside Iran since the war began on February 28.

Both crew members, a pilot and a weapons systems officer, ejected. The pilot was rescued soon after, but the second airman could not be immediately located.

According to the New York Times, Navy SEAL Team 6 commandos carried out the rescue, with hundreds of special operations troops and other military personnel operating deep inside Iranian territory.

US aircraft dropped bombs and opened fire on Iranian convoys to keep them away from where the airman was hiding. Commandos also fired their weapons to hold off Iranian forces as they moved in, though they did not engage in a direct firefight, the report added.

Before the airman was located, the CIA launched a deception campaign, spreading word inside Iran that US forces had already found him and were attempting a ground extraction.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the two airmen whose fighter jet was downed over Iran are “recovering very well.”

“They are both recovering very well. They were both injured, and they're doing well,” Trump told reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll.