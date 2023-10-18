2 On Motorbike Dead After Being Run Over By Car In UP's Balrampur: Cops

Two people riding a motorcycle died after being run over by a speeding car in UP. (Representational)

Two people riding a motorcycle died after being run over by a speeding car on the Hariharhaganj-Lalia road in UP's Balrampur, police said today.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the victims, former Ghoomnahava Sarakhava village head Kaleem Khan (48) and his relative Moharram Ali (55), were returning home from the district court, they said.

Dehat Kotwali police station SHO Kuldeep Tripathi said they were hit by a speeding SUV from behind near the Kodari Ghat bridge. The SUV then ran them over and fled the spot, he added.

He said police took the injured to a hospital, where doctors declared Kaleem Khan dead while Moharram Ali succumbed to injuries later during treatment.

A case was lodged against some people of the village based on a complaint by Kaleem Khan's father, who alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to murder the duo, Mr Tripathi said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the matter was being investigated.



