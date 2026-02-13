CCTV Shows Car Running Over Madhya Pradesh Man Twice, Then Fleeing

A shocking CCTV video from Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district shows a man being run over by a car in the early hours on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Krishan Pal, an employee of HEG factory who was on his way to work when the car ran over him.

The video shows the driver hitting Krishan and instead of stopping, the driver reverses the car to run over him again before fleeing the spot.

Krishan died on the spot. His body has been sent the body for postmortem.

Based on the details captured on CCTV, the police traced the car and arrested the accused driver.

Station House Officer Vijay Singh said, "the accused has been identified and taken into custody. A case has been registered under multiple sections, and further questioning of the accused is underway."

The brutality of the act has triggered outrage on social media, where the video is being widely circulated.

Police said additional details will emerge after interrogation.