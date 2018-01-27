2 Naxals Killed In Gunbattle With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The skirmish took place in the forests between Tadmetla and Morpalli villages under Chintalnar police station limits, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.
"A joint team of CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) 201st battalion - a CRPF specialised unit, and local police had launched the counter-insurgency operation in the jungles of Chintalnar, around 500 km away from here," he said.
The security forces were cordoning off the forests between Tadmetla and Morpalli, when they came under fire from a group of armed naxals leading to an exchange of fire, he said.
Comments
Further details are awaited as the operation was still underway in the region, he added.