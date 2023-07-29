Fierce Encounter Between Security Forces, Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The security forces are combing the area (Representational)

A fierce gunbattle broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, with officials saying at least four to six terrorists were either killed or injured. However, no bodies have been recovered from the site.

The Naxalites managed to drag the injured or killed into the forests, the officials said.

The encounter broke out this morning in the forest of Chhotekedwal village - located in a Maoist stronghold, where the security forces were on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The personnel from the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force were involved in the operation, he said.

"The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of a Divisional Committee member and the in-charge of the Kistaram area committee of Maoists Raju and in-charge of platoon number 8 Masa along with 30-35 cadres in Chhotekedwal, Badekedwal, and Singhanmadgu villages to observe the outlawed movement's martyrs' week," he said.

The Naxalites opened fire on the security forces and faced retaliation, he said, adding that the hour-long gunbattle resulted in four to six terrorists getting injured or killed.

Naxalites observe "martyrs' week" from July 28 to August 3 to mark the deaths of their cadres in action.

Security is tightened in several Naxal areas, particularly the seven districts of Bastar division - Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma, and Kanker, during this week as the terrorists plan subversive activities to damage public property and target police and paramilitary personnel.