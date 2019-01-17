2 National People's Party Lawmakers Join Congress In Arunachal Pradesh

PCC chief Takam Sanjoy attended the event at the party headquarters

Two National People's Party (NPP) MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh Thursday quit the party and joined the Congress.

At a function the two NPP MLAs - Tapang Taloh and Rajesh Tacho- joined the Congress and expressed their faith in the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and PCC chief Takam Sanjoy.

Former ministers and BJP functionaries Komoli Mossang and Lichi Legi also joined the Congress in the function which was attended by Mr Sanjoy at the party headquarters.

The Congress has only three MLAs in the Arunachal Assembly at present. With induction of the two Thursday now its strength has increased to five.

Strength of the NPP in the 60-member Arunchal Pradesh Assembly has come down to five.

NPP headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma though a member of BJP-led NEDA but, is not in the government in Arunachal.

BJP has 48 MLAs and it also has the support of two Independents.

Congress legislature party leader Takam Pario said that these leaders will make a difference with the assembly and Lok Sabha elections knocking at the door.