2 More Trinamool MLAs Quit Meghalaya Assembly, Join Ruling Party

Both the legislators won the 2018 assembly election as Congress nominees. (Representational)

Weeks before the announcement of Assembly elections, switching of loyalty of MLAs continued in Meghalaya with two more legislators of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday quitting the Assembly to join the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

In a major setback to the main opposition TMC, two MLAs - Jimmy D Sangma and Marthon Sangma - joined the ruling NPP after quitting both the party and the assembly.

Both the legislators won the 2018 assembly election as Congress nominees but were among the 12 MLAs who led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (2010-2018) joined the TMC in November 2021, making the West Bengal based party the main opposition party in the northeastern state overnight.

Another TMC MLA Himalaya M Shangpliang, joined the BJP in December last year. With three MLAs leaving the TMC, the party's strength in the 60-member assembly reduced to nine.

Last week, three other legislators of local parties announced a shift in loyalties, quitting their parties and the assembly. All three - Hamlet Dohling (Mylliem), Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong), and Jason Sawkmie (Umsning) - are likely to join the ruling National People's Party (NPP) soon, sources said.

So far, 13 Meghalaya MLAs in less than two months (since December last year) have resigned from the house and their respective parties and joined different parties.