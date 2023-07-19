2 Migrants Shot At By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir, 2nd Attack In 5 Days

The police have cordoned off the area for search operation. (Representational image)

Two non-local labourers were injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town on Tuesday evening.

The injured labourers were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

The police have cordoned off the area and a search operation has been launched to track down the attackers.

"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search operation. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

This is the second attack on migrant workers in the last five days.

Earlier three labourers were shot at in Shopian district in south Kashmir.