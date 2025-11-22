2 Men Who Leaked Sensitive Naval Shipyard Data To Pakistan Arrested

Two men have been arrested by the Udupi Police in Karnataka for allegedly leaking classified information related to India's naval ships to Pakistan.

Rohit (29) and Santri (37), both residents of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, leaked information related to the Cochin Shipyard (Malpe-Udupi unit), which functions under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

A subcontract had been awarded to M/s Shushma Marine Private Limited, where Rohit was working as an insulator. He had earlier worked at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala.

During his tenure in Kerala, he is alleged to have illegally shared confidential information through WhatsApp, including details such as the number of ships belonging to the Indian Navy, and gained undue benefits.

Even after being transferred to Malpe, he reportedly collected information from a friend in Kochi and sent it to another unauthorised person via WhatsApp, compromising national security.

Based on a complaint filed by the CEO of Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Malpe, a case was registered at Malpe Police Station.

They have been remanded to judicial custody till December 3.

Further investigation is underway to determine if there are any more people involved in such activities.