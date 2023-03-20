2 Men Drown In Delhi Canal After Losing Balance On Bike, Say Police

A passersby who noticed them drowning in the canal tried to save them. (Representational)

Two bike-borne men are feared drowned after they fell into a canal in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Monday. Search operations are on to trace Rahul (32) and Hemender Singh (30), both residents of Badarpur, they said.

Badarpur police station received a call regarding the incident that happened at the Delhi-Gurgaon canal on Sunday night, police said.

According to the police, a bike with a Delhi registration number was found at the bank of the canal opposite Atal Park, Molarband Extension in Badarpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said that during the preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the two men came on their bike from Molarband side towards Atal Park and their bike got imbalanced and they both fell into the canal.

The passersby who noticed them drowning in the canal tried to save them but could not succeed, he said.

"At present, a fire tender, Emergency Response Vehicle, five divers and swimmers of disaster management, an ambulance and the area's SHO with sufficient staff are present on the spot and getting the drowned persons searched," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)