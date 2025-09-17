2 Accused In Firing At Disha Patani's House Killed In Encounter

Two men accused of opening fire at the Bareilly residence of Bollywood actor Disha Patani were killed following a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today, police said. Both suspects are linked to a prominent transnational criminal gang.

The case stems from a shooting that took place in the early hours of September 12, when gunshots were fired at Ms Patani's ancestral home in Bareilly's Civil Lines area. Police said the firing occurred at around 3:45 am, startling the quiet residential neighbourhood.

The residence is occupied by the actor's family. Present at the time of the shooting were Ms Patani's father, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and elder sister Khushbu Patani.

Gang Takes Responsibility

Shortly after the incident, gangster Goldy Brar -- a Canada-based criminal with extensive links to organised networks -- claimed responsibility through a social media post. Screenshots of his statement circulated online, in which he alleged the attack was carried out in protest against remarks supposedly made by Ms Patani and her sister about two religious figures: Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya.

His post, police said, contained explicit threats and tagged several alleged associates from his network.

The Encounter

Today, a joint operation by the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Crime Intelligence (CI) Unit of Delhi Police led to a confrontation in Ghaziabad.

Photo of one of the accused.

Police said the suspects opened fire on the advancing team. In the ensuing exchange, both sustained serious injuries. They were overpowered, disarmed, and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment under police custody. The accused were identified as Ravindra from Rohtak and Arun from Sonipat.

From the scene, authorities recovered a cache of weapons, including a Glock pistol, a Zigana pistol, and multiple live cartridges.