2 Media Barons To Contest Rajya Sabha Polls From Haryana, Rajasthan

The Rajya Sabha polls will take place on June 10

In a new twist to Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Haryana, two media barons have entered the fray making the contest tougher for the Congress which has fielded four candidates from two states.

Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Zee group, is all set to contest for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan as a BJP-backed independent candidate. Mr Chandra is a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha whose term will end in August. BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly and has fielded Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate. Mr Chandra would need about 13 more votes to sail through to the upper house of Parliament for another term.

Another media baron, Kartikeya Sharma, managing director of ITV Network, is set to contest the Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana and his entry could complicate matters for Congress candidate Ajay Maken.

Mr Sharma is the son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma and son-in-law of former Haryana Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

Congress has fielded three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan - Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari - and is facing rumblings for fielding "outsiders" from the state.

The entry of an independent candidate Subhash Chandra in the field has made matters tough for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who now will be required to marshal all his resources to deliver three seats for the party. There are 13 independent candidates in the state assembly and are supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and this makes the contest interesting.

Gujarat-based party Bharatiya Tribal Party formed by Chhotubhai Vasava has two members in the assembly in Rajasthan. Subhash Chandra will be directly pitted against Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari who is seeking a repeat Rajya Sabha term after a gap of one term. With the support of the BJP candidate, Mr Chandra is also likely to exploit "factionalism" in Congress organisation in Rajasthan.

BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was a proposer for Ghanshyam Tiwari.

"Became the proposer of Shri Tiwari ji and got his nomination paper filed for Rajya Sabha before the Returning Officer in the Vidhan Sabha. congratulations," she said in a tweet.

In Haryana, Jannayak Janata Party leader Ajay Singh Chautala said that all 10 MLAs of the party will support independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma for the Rajya Sabha seat.

"We are hopeful that he will garner the required votes to win," Chautala told media persons.

The last date of filing nominations for Rajya Sabha biennial elections is May 31 and polling will take place on June 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)