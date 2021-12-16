2 Lashkar-e-Toiba Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition were found on the terrorists (Representational)

Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district today, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Redwani area late last night, a police spokesperson said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at the security forces who then retaliated, he said.

Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire in the early hours of today, the spokesperson said.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Amir Bashir Dar and Adil Yousuf Shan who belonged to the LeT's offshoot The Resistance Front, he said, adding, "According to police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists. They were also part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities."

Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition, including two pistols, two magazines, seven pistol rounds, and one grenade, were recovered from their possession.