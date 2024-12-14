2 Labourers From Bihar Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Manipur

They were construction workers, and were living in rented accommodation

Two teenage migrant workers from Bihar were shot dead in Manipur's Kakching district on Saturday evening, the police said.

The incident happened near the panchayat office in Keirak on Kakching-Wabagai Road around 5.20 pm, they said.

Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, police said.

The two men have been identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17) from Bihar's Gopalganj district.

They were construction workers, and were living in rented accommodation in Kakching, an area where the Meiteis are dominant.